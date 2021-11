ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Sweden

Annual Leave Increase And Daily Rest Breaks From January 2022 For Employees In Jersey Ogier The States Assembly has approved legislation that would introduce a 20 minute daily rest break and three weeks of paid annual leave.

3 Minutes On Essential Terms (Video) Arendt & Medernach "Essential terms" deal with factors that were decisive for an employee in signing their employment contract.

Wage Indexation As Of 1 October 2021 ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme On Friday 1 October 2021, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies ("STATEC") confirmed that the annual inflation rate of the national consumer price index reached 2.7% in September 2021...

New 2021 Minimum Wages Announced For Foreign Workers Envoy Global, Inc. The Serbian government has announced a minimum wage increase to RSD 183.93 per hour in 2021. The new wage levels apply nationwide.

Employment Law Bulletin - October 2021 Wrigleys Solicitors This month we focus on the top ten frequently asked questions from our employer clients in relation to Covid-19 and the workplace.