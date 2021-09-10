ARTICLE

I. GENERAL OVERVIEW

1. Introduction

Dutch employment law is elaborate and relatively complex. It is divided into individual and collective law and is closely related to social security law. The following text will report the latest developments in Dutch employment law.

2. Key Points

Employment law is not consolidated into a single code.

Employees have a strong legal position.

Preventive dismissal assessment.

Relatively long period of salary payment during illness.

New Dutch employment law as from 1 January 2020: the Balanced Labour Market Act.

3. Legal Framework

Dutch employment law is not consolidated into a single code. The employment relationship under Dutch law is governed by the compulsory statutory regulations laid down in (for example) the Dutch Civil Code. The relationship can furthermore be governed by (among other things) the conditions laid down in a Collective Labour Agreement (if applicable), internal regulations (if applicable) and the individual employment contract. Judicial precedent is an important part of the legal framework because many employment matters are influenced by case law.

4. New Developments

The most recent development in Dutch employment law is the introduction of the WAB, as from 1 January 2020. The Balanced Labour Market Act is the latest addition to the Work and Security Act (introduced in 2015).

Extra birth leave has been introduced as of 1 January 2019. Partners will now have five days of birth leave at full pay after the birth of their child (based on full-time employment). Partners can take this leave immediately after the birth of their child, but they can also spread it over the first four weeks after the birth.

As of 1 July 2020, partners can take additional birth leave for up to 5 weeks. First, the partner must take the 5 days of birth leave (based on full-time employment). During this leave, the employee is entitled to 70% of his or her salary (increased up to the maximum daily wages). The additional birth leave must be taken within 6 months of the child's birth (on or after 1 July 2020).

Another development is that the state pension age will be increased. As of 1 January 2019, the state pension entitlement age has been increased to 66 years and four months. The state pension age will remain 66 years and four months in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the state pension age will increase by three months and will be 67 years in 2024. As from 2025, the state pension age will be linked to life expectancy.

The calculation of the transition payment has also changed as of 1 January 2020. Under the WAB, the entitlement to a transition payment is established immediately upon commencement of employment, rather than after 24 months of employment. The maximum transition payment is EUR 83.000 gross or a maximum of one annual gross salary, if it exceeds EUR 83.000. See section VIII. part 3. for further changes to the transition payment as introduced in the Balanced Labour Market Act.

II. HIRING PRACTICES

1. Requirement for Foreign Employees to Work

a. Employment permit

If an employer wants to hire a foreign employee in a legal manner, several requirements have to be met. First of all, the foreign employee has to be in the possession of a residence permit. Secondly, the employer is obliged to obtain an employment permit. Employees with Dutch nationality and employees from one of the countries of the European Economic Area and Switzerland are exempt from these rules.

b. The employment relationship

When an employee works in the Netherlands, Dutch law does not necessarily govern the employment relationship. A foreign employee could remain in the employment of his foreign employer on the basis of his foreign employment contract with a choice of law in favour of the laws of the foreign country and then (for example) be seconded to the Netherlands. In other words, the employer is not obliged to offer employees from another country a Dutch employment contract when they are transferred to the Netherlands. Employees can continue to work on the basis of their current (foreign) employment contract.

The Netherlands is a party to the (EU) Convention on the Law applicable to Contractual Obligations/ Rome I Regulation. This Convention/Regulation is applicable to international employment law issues. It states that regardless of the governing law of the employment contract, the parties are entitled to the protection afforded by the compulsory regulations that would apply if no applicable law had been chosen. The more an employee is legally or socioeconomically integrated in the Netherlands, the sooner a Court will decide that the employment contract is linked to the Netherlands, as a result of which Dutch law would be applicable. The Posting of Workers Directive (in Dutch: Detacheringsrichtlijn) and the Terms of Employment (Cross-border Work) Act must also be taken into account.

In case of an international employment relationship, the Dutch tax authorities grant special tax benefits to foreign employees who are temporarily assigned to a Dutch subsidiary or branch from abroad, e.g. employees who reside in the Netherlands or employees who are recruited by a Dutch employer. Under the so-called 30% Ruling, 30% of the employee's salary may be paid out as tax-free compensation for costs. In general, an addendum should be added to the employment contract declaring the applicability of the 30% Ruling in respect of the agreed wages. The main conditions related to the 30% Ruling pertain to:

if the employee has a specific expertise, which is (almost) not available in the Netherlands;

the employee has obtained a valid individual decision of the Tax and Customs Administration;

in a period of 24 months before the employment in the Netherlands commenced, the employee must have lived more than 150 km in a straight line from the Dutch border.

2. Does a Foreign Employer need to Establish or Work through a Local Entity

to Hire an Employee? Foreign employers can hire employees in the Netherlands either through a local entity or a foreign entity. Before deciding on how to structure their business in the Netherlands, foreign employers are advised to consider the tax consequences.

3. Limitations on Background Checks

During the pre-employment phase, only personal data specifically required for the position that the applicant applied for, can be screened. Standard screening procedures are normally not allowed in the Netherlands. In the pre-employment phase no extraordinary personal data of the candidates may be screened. This is only allowed if there are exceptional requirements for the vacancy that make this type of screening necessary.

4. Restrictions on Application/Interview Questions

The employer can only ask about an applicant's health situation if a medical examination is required for the job by law. Of course, it is prohibited to discriminate against applicants on the grounds of – among others – gender, race, age, civil status, religion, and so on. On 25 May 2018, the new EU Regulation on privacy entered into effect. All companies were given two years to comply with the new rules laid down in the regulation. If the employer fails to do so, fines up to EUR 820.000 or 10% of the yearly turnover can be given.

The Recruitment Code of the Dutch Association for Personnel Management and Organisational Development (in Dutch: Nederlandse Vereniging voor Personeelsmanagement & Organisatieontwikkeling, abbreviated to: NVP) contains basic rules that employers should observe during the recruitment and selection process. The purpose of this code is to provide a standard for a transparent and fair recruitment and selection procedure. This Code is not binding, but employees can derive protection from these rules. The Code for example prohibits the requirement of a photo of the applicant prior to the applicant being invited to an interview.

