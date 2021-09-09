EU members states have until 17 December 2021 to implement the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive. This means that companies operating within the EU will have to set up whistleblowing policies and ensure internal investigations are fair and proportionate.

We have prepared a special series on this topic to help employers dealing with workplace investigations.

On the page, you will find our Dos and Don'ts for Internal Investigations; an article on whistleblowing rules around the world; a map of implementation of the Directive across the EU - along with other useful resources.

