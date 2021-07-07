We are excited to have just added a new chapter to our Global HR Law Guide, covering Internal investigations, whistleblowing, performance management and grievances – all important topics for HR.

The new chapter will be particularly useful for those with operations in the EU, who need to prepare for the new whistleblowing rules that come into force in the EU in December. The new chapter covers 20 countries, so far with more being added in the coming days and weeks.

Take a look at our new chapter by selecting "Internal Investigations" on the Global HR Law Guide here.

