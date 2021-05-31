In this webinar, legal experts from the US, the EU (Poland), the UK and Russia will discuss how to handle an HR investigation, looking particularly at the different whistleblowing regimes in place in their countries. They will look how to deal with confidentiality and data privacy in an investigation, the difference between a private and public interest claim; what level of penalties can be anticipated in different jurisdictions; and more.
Ius Laboris employment law firms participating in?this webinar are: FordHarrison (US), Lewis Silkin (UK), ALRUD (Russia) and Raczkowski (Poland).
