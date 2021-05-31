The government approved a bill on the protection of whistleblowers, which is now being discussed in Parliament. The law provides for an independent investigation into the suspected violation no later than 30 days after the report. Failure to comply with obligations can result in fines of millions of crowns. The changes will affect not only the state administration, but also thousands of companies, some of which are already setting up ethics lines, which will be used to report infringements.

The bill, which implemented an EU directive into national law, must enter into force by 17 December 2021 at the latest. The law is intended to provide legal protection to people who report damage to the public interest that they become aware of at work or in connection with it. The committed or planned wrongdoing may relate to public procurement, financial services, money laundering or environmental protection.

New obligations made clear

The new legislation introduces a number of obligations. We have prepared an overview of the most important ones for you. Below you will also find useful recommendations to help you manage these responsibilities while strengthening your control over potential risks.

