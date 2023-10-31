Netherlands:
私人财富和家族办公室——驾驭动荡，保持正轨
31 October 2023
TMF Group BV
家族财富管理通常跨越国界，向来较为复杂。过去的12个月里，通货膨胀肆虐、气候危机加剧，使得这项工作难上加难。TMF
Group发布的《2023年全球商业复杂性指数》（GBCI
2023）揭示了三大趋势，本文将探究这些趋势对私人财富的影响。
下载白皮书，深入了解影响私人财富和家族办公室的三个关键趋势：
-
地缘政治与经济动荡
- 全球合规挑战
-
环境、社会和企业治理考量
