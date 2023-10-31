家族财富管理通常跨越国界，向来较为复杂。过去的12个月里，通货膨胀肆虐、气候危机加剧，使得这项工作难上加难。TMF Group发布的《2023年全球商业复杂性指数》（GBCI 2023）揭示了三大趋势，本文将探究这些趋势对私人财富的影响。

下载白皮书，深入了解影响私人财富和家族办公室的三个关键趋势：

  • 地缘政治与经济动荡
  • 全球合规挑战
  • 环境、社会和企业治理考量

1383898.jpg

To view the article in full click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.