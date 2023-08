ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Wealth Management from Egypt

Beyond Tax Incentives: The Comprehensive Guide To Offshore Share Structures Andersen in Egypt While offshore company formations are often associated with tax advantages, there's a broader palette of benefits that can be reaped. Among these is the versatility offered by different share types...

The AMCON (Amendment No. 2) Act, 2019: Genesis, Efficacy In Troubled Assets Resolution And Impending Sunset CLP Legal Consequently, on the 29th of July 2019, the AMCON Act, 2019 was enacted to fortify and further enhance the powers of AMCON.

Wealth Succession Planning: Private Trusts Or Wills Andersen in Nigeria The need to have an efficient wealth succession plan cannot be overstressed. The lack of it may lead to an erosion of the entire wealth that has been built over the years.

Private Trusts: Key Notes For Trust Creators, Protectors And Beneficiaries Andersen in Nigeria Private trusts are widely adopted as efficient means of wealth succession.

How To Get An Asset Management License In Nigeria The Trusted Advisors To understand the process of obtaining an asset management license, a quick review of Asset and Asset Management is required.