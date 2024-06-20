ARTICLE
20 June 2024

Assisting Asset Managers In Unlocking Japan's Potential (Video)

Fuelled by economic and demographic conditions and the Japanese government's enhanced NISA program, which seeks to encourage individuals to invest with tax incentives...
Fuelled by economic and demographic conditions and the Japanese government's enhanced NISA program, which seeks to encourage individuals to invest with tax incentives, many market participants are gearing up for a shift in Japanese households' behaviour from saving to proactive investing. With a collective $7 trillion in savings, this pivot is creating a wealth of opportunities for both domestic and international investment managers.

If you are a domestic or international manager, get in touch with our Funds and Investment Management team to discuss the opportunities presented by Japan.

