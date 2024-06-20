Fuelled by economic and demographic conditions and the Japanese government's enhanced NISA program, which seeks to encourage individuals to invest with tax incentives, many market participants are gearing up for a shift in Japanese households' behaviour from saving to proactive investing. With a collective $7 trillion in savings, this pivot is creating a wealth of opportunities for both domestic and international investment managers.



