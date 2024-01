ARTICLE

This video shows how to register a company in Switzerland quick and without problems and how to save costs and time in administration with proper management, domicile, bank account and tax planning. You can see here also how a formation works if there is capital in kind.

Originally published 31 Jul 2023

