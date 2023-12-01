On November 29, 2023, during the Asset and Wealth Management event in Mauritius, Minister Mahen Kumar Seeruttun emphasized the importance of sustainable development in economic activities. The event, organized by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), was attended by various PwC leaders and other distinguished personalities. Minister Seeruttun highlighted Mauritius's strategic role in global finance, particularly in asset and wealth management, due to its location between Africa and Asia. He stressed the country's strong financial infrastructure, regulatory framework, and skilled workforce, essential for a secure and compliant environment for investors.

The Minister acknowledged challenges in the sector, including regulatory compliance and talent retention, viewing them as opportunities for growth. He also noted Mauritius's role in attracting foreign investment in Africa and the upcoming introduction of a new ESG Framework to enhance the nation's global standing.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.