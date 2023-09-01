Managing family wealth, often across international borders, has always been a complex affair – and the past 12 months, rampant inflation and an intensifying climate crisis haven't made the task any easier. We examine how the trends highlighted by TMF Group's Global Business Complexity Index 2023 (GBCI) are impacting private wealth.

Download your copy of the whitepaper to dive into the three key trends impacting private wealth and family offices:

Geopolitical and economic turbulence

Global compliance challenges

Environmental, social and governance considerations

Click here to download your complimentary copy now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.