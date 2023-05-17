Scotland:
Power Of Attorney In Scotland: Why, Who And When? (Video)
17 May 2023
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Malcolm Rust, Partner and head of Private
Wealth and Tax, explains what a power attorney is, who should be
appointed and when it should be granted.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Wealth Management from Scotland
Custody Services: The Advantages Of Going Offshore
Butterfield Bank (Guernsey) Ltd
For institutions and for private clients and their advisers, selecting a custodian in an offshore centre is likely to start from a desire to achieve specific legal or tax-planning objectives.