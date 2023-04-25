Switzerland is a very attractive location to live and work in for many non-Swiss nationals.
Switzerland is a beautiful country with amazing scenery as well as a number of world-famous cities such as Bern, Geneva, Lausanne, and Zurich. It also offers an attractive tax regime for individuals as well as for companies, in the right circumstances.
Here is a summary of the benefits Switzerland has to offer businesses and individuals and why it is a popular jurisdiction for asset protection, residence and company establishment.
What does Switzerland Offer Businesses, Individuals and Families?
- Located in the centre of Europe
- Economic and political stability
- A well-respected jurisdiction with an excellent reputation
- Most 'innovative' country in the world for nine consecutive years
- Lengthy history of expertise in finance and business
- Premier destination for international investment and asset protection
- High regard for personal privacy and confidentiality
- Very good living and working conditions
Dixcart Trustees (Switzerland) SA has been providing trustee services for over fifteen years. We are a member of the Swiss Association of Trust Companies (SATC), and are registered with the "Organisme de Surveillance des Instituts Financiers" (OSIF).
Who does Switzerland Appeal to, Internationally?
- International Headquarter Companies for Groups
- Substantial Trading Companies
- Large domestic and overseas Banks with expertise in open international capital markets
- Trusts and Private Trust Companies
- Family Offices
- Individuals seeking to redomicile within central Europe
Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs)
- Switzerland has over 100 DTAs
- Swiss companies benefit from the EU ParentSubsidiary Directive, a tax exemption for cross-border dividends paid between related companies in the EU (Switzerland is not in the EU, but is in the 'Schengen area')
Use of a Swiss Company as Trustee
- A Swiss company can act as Trustee or take another role in your family Trust to manage and administer your Trust in Switzerland
- Trusts are not subject to taxation in Switzerland
- The Settlor and Beneficiaries are not subject to taxation, as long as they are not resident in Switzerland
Moving to Switzerland
- Working: a work permit enables any individual to become Swiss resident (must have a job or form a company and be employed by it)
- Not working: straightforward for EU citizens. Non-EU citizens must be over the age of 55
Lump Sum System of Taxation
- Applicable on moving to Switzerland for the first time, or returning after a minimum ten year absence (no gainful employment in Switzerland, but can be employed in another country and can administer private assets in Switzerland)
- This particular taxation system is based on the taxpayer's living expenses in Switzerland, NOT on worldwide income and assets
- The amount of living expenses on which income tax is based, varies from canton to canton, and is usually negotiated with the relevant tax authorities (in Geneva, a minimum taxable income of CHF400,000 is required)
