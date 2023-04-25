Switzerland is a very attractive location to live and work in for many non-Swiss nationals.

Switzerland is a beautiful country with amazing scenery as well as a number of world-famous cities such as Bern, Geneva, Lausanne, and Zurich. It also offers an attractive tax regime for individuals as well as for companies, in the right circumstances.

Here is a summary of the benefits Switzerland has to offer businesses and individuals and why it is a popular jurisdiction for asset protection, residence and company establishment.

What does Switzerland Offer Businesses, Individuals and Families?

  • Located in the centre of Europe
  • Economic and political stability
  • A well-respected jurisdiction with an excellent reputation
  • Most 'innovative' country in the world for nine consecutive years
  • Lengthy history of expertise in finance and business
  • Premier destination for international investment and asset protection
  • High regard for personal privacy and confidentiality
  • Very good living and working conditions

Dixcart Trustees (Switzerland) SA has been providing trustee services for over fifteen years. We are a member of the Swiss Association of Trust Companies (SATC), and are registered with the "Organisme de Surveillance des Instituts Financiers" (OSIF).

Who does Switzerland Appeal to, Internationally?

  • International Headquarter Companies for Groups
  • Substantial Trading Companies
  • Large domestic and overseas Banks with expertise in open international capital markets
  • Trusts and Private Trust Companies
  • Family Offices
  • Individuals seeking to redomicile within central Europe

Double Taxation Agreements (DTAs)

  • Switzerland has over 100 DTAs
  • Swiss companies benefit from the EU ParentSubsidiary Directive, a tax exemption for cross-border dividends paid between related companies in the EU (Switzerland is not in the EU, but is in the 'Schengen area')

Use of a Swiss Company as Trustee

  • A Swiss company can act as Trustee or take another role in your family Trust to manage and administer your Trust in Switzerland
  • Trusts are not subject to taxation in Switzerland
  • The Settlor and Beneficiaries are not subject to taxation, as long as they are not resident in Switzerland
Moving to Switzerland

  • Working: a work permit enables any individual to become Swiss resident (must have a job or form a company and be employed by it)
  • Not working: straightforward for EU citizens. Non-EU citizens must be over the age of 55

Lump Sum System of Taxation

  • Applicable on moving to Switzerland for the first time, or returning after a minimum ten year absence (no gainful employment in Switzerland, but can be employed in another country and can administer private assets in Switzerland)
  • This particular taxation system is based on the taxpayer's living expenses in Switzerland, NOT on worldwide income and assets
  • The amount of living expenses on which income tax is based, varies from canton to canton, and is usually negotiated with the relevant tax authorities (in Geneva, a minimum taxable income of CHF400,000 is required)

