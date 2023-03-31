After months of research, canvassing and analyzing the opinions of law farm clients and asset recovery experts from around the world, Who's Who Legal has published its new report.

We are delighted to announce that our colleague Cathalijne van der Plas is yet again listed as leading individual in Asset Recovery and is said to be: a top-tier asset recovery laywer who "has a superb legal knowledge of the terrain of international judgement enforcement. In addition, our colleague Jurjan Geertsma is mentioned as well in the field of Asset Recovery! The full WWL Asset Recovery (GIR) Report 2022 can be read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.