Background

St Kitts & Nevis is a modern, forward-thinking financial centre located within the Eastern Caribbean. It has a unique history of legislative and fiscal independence and is at the forefront in terms of providing practical solutions to an increasingly mobile and international client base.

Nevis has developed a number of attractive options, over the years, to meet corporate and individual needs, and to enable clients to organise their affairs in an efficient and confidential manner.

We at Dixcart Nevis can assist in the establishment of; Trusts, Foundations, Companies and help with Citizenship by Investment.

Estate and Succession Planning – a Number of Advantages

Some of the jurisdiction's key benefits include:

Confidentiality – beneficial ownership information is confidential

Services Provided by Dixcart Management Nevis Limited

Dixcart Nevis provides a wealth of solutions and expertise with respect to succession planning. Our bespoke services include:

Formation of Asset Protection Trusts and Common Law Trusts, and the provision of Trustee services, and registered agent only services

Formation and management of Nevis Multiform Foundations, and registered agent only services

Nevis Company incorporation and registered office / registered agent services

Estate planning and family office services

Citizenship by Investment

We also offer Citizenship by Investment services for those wishing to relocate to Nevis or to apply for a St Kitts & Nevis passport.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.