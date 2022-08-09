ARTICLE

United Arab Emirates: Investment Foundations In The UAE: How Do They Work? (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Foundations provide a flexible, personalised solution to those wishing to protect their wealth and ensure its effective transition to future generations. Our award-winning team in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are licensed to offer a full range of establishment and administration services for foundations to facilitate tax planning, asset protection and succession planning.

How do these foundations work and how can they offer greater flexibility and greater control? Watch our breakdown of foundations in the UAE below and find out more here.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.