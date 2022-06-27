Quant 2022, Europe's leading asset management and quantitative analysis event, will return to Galzignano (province of Padua, Italy) between the 4th and the 5th of April. Organised by FinLantern, the event offers a match-making opportunity for asset management firms and qualified investors looking for new investment opportunities to come together under one roof.

As specialised legal and regulatory advisors within the investment services and funds space in both Malta and Luxembourg, Ganado Advocates will be sponsoring and participating in Quant 2022.

Nicholas Micallef, Senior Associate within Ganado Advocates' investment services and funds practice, will be the firm's representative at the event who will be meeting asset managers, wealth managers, private bankers, financial promoters and others interested to learn more about the firm's offering to the asset management community.

