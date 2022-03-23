With Asia driving the global economy, the wealth management industry in Singapore is currently witnessing a huge increase. Local millionaires and foreign High Net Worth Individuals are finding Singapore trusts as their preferred vehicle for managing their wealth, largely due to the numerous advantages of establishing a trust in Singapore such as; the attractive taxation system and tax incentives.

Singapore Trusts: Why choose Singapore?

Singapore is highly recognised as an attractive trust jurisdiction internationally. With Asia driving the global economy, the wealth management industry in Singapore is witnessing a phenomenal boom; and along with that, the formation of trusts are also on the rise Singapore's local millionaires as well as foreign High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) are finding Singapore trusts as their preferred vehicle for managing their wealth.

Our factsheet includes insights into the following:

Singapore's Regulatory Framework:

Advantages of Establishing a Trust in Singapore

Singapore's Taxation System

Tax Incentives

Qualifying Foreign Trusts (QFTs)

Locally Administered Trusts (LATS)

Advantages of Forming a Singapore Private Trust Company (PTC)

