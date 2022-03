ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Wealth Management from Switzerland

Lifetime Giving: Can I Give My Home To My Children (and Still Live In It)? Collyer Bristow For many people, their home is one of their most valuable assets, if not the most valuable.

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update - Feb 22 William Fry CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime (SDR) in effect.

ESMA Publishes Its Opinion On The Review Of The MMFR Dillon Eustace ESMA publishes its final report on the review of the MMFR which the European Commission must now have regard to in its review of the MMFR. ESMA's key recommendations.

Offshore Trusts: An Introduction (1 Of 3) Dixcart Group Limited In this series we will examine the key elements of Offshore Trusts, taking a particular interest in Isle of Man Trusts. This is the first of three articles, and one that lays the foundation that we will build upon.

Deeds - Types And Advantages Simcocks A deed or any other written agreement provides evidence of the transaction it relates to.