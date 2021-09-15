CEO'S MESSAGE

Dear Friends of Labuan,

We are truly well into the end of Q3 2021!

When I think back over the last eight months, the words - 'thankful', 'resilience' and 'patience' come to mind more than once. The pandemic has given us the opportunity to test our patience, release us from our comfort zones and given us a reset in our lives, both professionally and personally. There is truly opportunity in a crisis.

Labuan IBFC continues to grow with your support and goodwill, and we are pleased to announce our flagship digital conference CoDE 2021 will be virtually held on 21 October. We will be graced by the Director-General of Labuan FSA, who will be delivering the opening remarks, detailing his vision for the jurisdiction's ever-growing digital industry. Register here to join us and reference the agenda.

Looking forward into Q4 2021, we have a wealth of content planned for you, including our very own Asian Captive Conference 2021 in early December, entitled "Democratisation of Self-Insurance"; focussing on the benefits of cost and time efficiency of cell captives. More information is available here .

Back to September, we will host the last in a series of webinars jointly hosted with Deloitte Private on wealth management structures, this time from a Syariah compliant angle. This series has received tremendous response, and we look forward to welcoming you to our session finale.

Until the next time, stay safe and well.

Warmest Regards,

Farah

Chief Executive Officer, Labuan IBFC Inc.

