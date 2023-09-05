Bank of Valletta has just reopened its Naxxar Branch, following extensive refurbishment works. This renovation project forms part of a strategic program that the Bank is implementing with the aim of providing customers with the highest level of service in a modern environment.

During the inauguration, Bank of Valletta's Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kenneth Farrugia made reference to several initiatives that the Bank is taking to improve customer service. "The Bank's strategic focus is to put the customer at the centre of all our operations. Our Branches remain an essential pillar within the communities we serve, and this renovation project is yet another step in our commitment to offer an efficient service at all customer touchpoints, be they digital or physical, depending on our customers' preference."

The refurbished branch incorporates several environmentally friendly concepts, including elements of sustainability and reduced emissions through the application of natural and renewable materials. The building also achieves high energy efficiency in the use of lighting and water. The branch was designed on the same concept as the branches that have already been renovated, namely those in Tas-Sliema, Paola, Siggiewi, Zurrieq and Zabbar respectively.

Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Ernest Agius, expressed his satisfaction at the completion of this project. He stated that the Bank's renovation program is one that not only gives its branches new aesthetics, but also protects the natural environment according to the principles of ESG currently being embraced by the Bank. Mr. Simon Azzopardi, Chief Personal and Wealth Officer, spoke about the importance that the Bank is giving to customer feedback. "By listening to our customers, we are making sure that we understand how our operations are affecting them, so that we will do our utmost to improve the service offered and the overall customer experience."

BOV's Chairman, Dr. Gordon Cordina, together with Kenneth Farrugia, unveiled a commemorative plaque and addressed the Branch Manager Christine Mizzi, her team, and distinguished guests present. The Branch was blessed by Naxxar's Chaplain, Rev. David Gauci. Among the guests present was also the Mayor of Naxxar, Mrs. Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.