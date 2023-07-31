ARTICLE

There is political agreement that the expansion of offshore wind power in Denmark must in future be without subsidies. The developers must pay the Danish state for the right to use the ocean areas, and the state will have a 20% ownership share in the offshore wind farms (OWFs).

On 30 May 2023, a broad majority in the Folketing agreed on the framework for the government's invitations to tender for 9 GW offshore wind, which is to be constructed no later than at the end of 2030.

A framework for the tender regarding Energiø Bornholm (3 GW) has been laid down as well as a framework for 6 GW offshore wind in the areas the North Sea (three areas), Kattegat II, Kriegers Flak and Hesselø.

Tender framework for 6 GW offshore wind

The invitation to tender will include:

Requirement for a minimum capacity and the possibility of over-planting

No subsidy and an annual concession fee as payment model

20% state ownership share.

In addition, there are increased requirements for sustainability and social responsibility, which also apply to the invitation to tender for Energiø Bornholm.

Over-planting

For the areas the North Sea I, Kattegat II and Kriegers Flak II, tenders for a minimum capacity of 1 GW per area of the tender are invited, and grid connection possibilities of a minimum of 1 GW are prepared for each area. For these areas, the concessionaire will be allowed to install capacity in excess of the minimum capacity in the invitation to tender. The installation of the minimum capacity must be completed by year-end 2030, whereas any over-planting capacity must be fully established two years after the deadline for the minimum capacity at the latest.

Hesselø OWF is to have a minimum capacity of 0.8 GW. A total capacity of 1.2 GW will be allowed, and all capacity must be fully established before the end of 2029.

Annual concession fee to the Danish state

The bidders will compete on offering the highest fixed annual payment to the state for 30 years for the right to use the ocean area. The detailed conditions of the concession will be determined in connection with the tender.

State ownership share

A concessionaire must create a project company (public limited company or limited partnership company) for installation, operation and decommissioning, if any, of each OWF. The state will be co-owner of the offshore wind projects via a newly established state holding company (a private limited company) contributing pro rate equity, which will at all times safeguard the state a 20% ownership share of the individual project companies.

The tender material will include draft terms, including of the relevant corporate documents, for the state holding company's co-investment in and subsequent co-ownership of the individual offshore wind projects.

In continuation of the conclusion of the concession agreements, it will, according to the political agreement, be necessary to conduct a due diligence process between the state holding company and the project company.

Tender framework for Energiø Bornholm

The minimum capacity for Energiø Bornholm is 3 GW, and up to 800 MW over-planting will be allowed.

The parties to the agreement assume that, whereas offshore wind can be established in Denmark without subsidies, it will for Energiø Bornholm be necessary to subsidise the transmission line between Zealand and Bornholm as well as half of the onshore plant on Bornholm.

The successful bidder for Energiø Bornholm will be found on the basis of:

Lowest fixed settlement price per kilowatt-hour or

Largest payment to the state in the form of an annual concession fee.

The subsidy will be provided for 20 years. Subsidy payments will be subject to a total subsidy cap as well as annual subsidy caps.

It will be possible for the concessionaire to withdraw from the subsidy model and opt out of receiving subsidies. However, the concessionaire will not be able to withdraw from the concession fee scheme, and the winning bidder is thus under an obligation to pay a fixed, annual concession fee for 30 years.

The subsidy model for Energiø Bornholm is subject to final approval from the European Commission.

New requirements for sustainability and social responsibility in tenders

A number of new requirements for sustainability and social responsibility are introduced and will apply to the tenders for 6 GW and Energiø Bornholm:

Third-party verified environmental declarations for main components, e.g., foundations, cables, blades and towers on the basis of a life cycle analysis (LCA)

Third-party verified LCA at project level, covering installation, operation and decommissioning of the OWF

Recyclable turbine blades unless a market analysis from the Danish Energy Agency shows that the requirement will prevent establishment of one or more of the 6 GW before the end of 2030

Systematic monitoring of the impact on nature and the environment of own OWFs

A positive impact on the marine environment and biodiversity for two OWFs (one located in the North Sea and one located in the Danish coastal waters)

Social clauses and chain liability for social clauses.

