In order to ensure the protection and preservation of the environment and the improvement of its quality, Luxembourg has recently adopted five laws making up the so-called "Circular Economy Package".

Among these laws, two concern waste and waste packaging more generally:

the Law of 9 June 2022 amending the amended Law of 21 March 2012 on waste,

the Law of 9 June 2022 amending the Law of 21 March 2017 on packaging and packaging waste.

These laws implement a number of fundamental principles of the circular economy and the protection of the environment:

prevention of waste and packaging waste,

for essential waste and packaging waste, manufacture of the least polluting products possible,

reuse/recycling of waste and packaging waste,

the costs of waste management shall be borne by the original waste producer or by the next waste holder,

extended producer responsibility,

control of breaches and sanctions.

The newly implemented means are:

ban on single-use plastic products from 5 January 2024. Examples: trays and other plastic food containers, cutlery, straws etc.,

ban on the deposit of printed advertising material on vehicles, in letterboxes (unless the recipient gives his or her express consent) from 1 January 2024,

implementation of the deposit system for bottles and containers,

obligation for restaurants to use reusable containers and cutlery from 1 January 2023,

food waste reduction: obligation for supermarkets to implement a food waste prevention plan, every restaurant customer has the right to have their leftover food returned to them to be taken away,

obligation for all waste holders to ensure that their waste is able to be reused, recycled or other recovered, in particular through separate collection.

Originally published 15 July 2022

