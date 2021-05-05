ARTICLE

Mauritius: What You Need To Know About The Mauritius Ban On Single-use Plastic Products

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As of 15 April 2021, the single use plastic ban in force in Mauritius is extended to non-biodegradable single use plastic products forming an integral part of the packaging of another product, used for purposes other than containing cooked or ready-to-be consumed food intended for immediate consumption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.