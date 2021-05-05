As of 15 April 2021, the single use plastic ban in force in Mauritius is extended to non-biodegradable single use plastic products forming an integral part of the packaging of another product, used for purposes other than containing cooked or ready-to-be consumed food intended for immediate consumption.

