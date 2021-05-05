Mauritius:
What You Need To Know About The Mauritius Ban On Single-use Plastic Products
As of 15 April 2021, the single use plastic ban
in force in Mauritius is extended to non-biodegradable single use
plastic products forming an integral part of the packaging of
another product, used for purposes other than containing cooked or
ready-to-be consumed food intended for immediate consumption.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
