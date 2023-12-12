Venture Capital (VC) Fund in DIFC

Introduction

The 'Future of Finance' strategy of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) envisions venture capital funding as one of the key drivers of economic growth in Dubai and United Arab Emirates. Venture capital is an important source of financing available to start-ups and small businesses.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA"), the financial services regulator in the DIFC, has recently relaxed its regulatory regime to encourage and facilitate venture capital funding to technology driven start-ups and small businesses which are in early stage of development and growth. The new regulatory regime defines Venture Capital Fund as a specialist class Fund distinct from a Private Equity Fund. Under the new regime, a Venture Capital Fund is either an Exempt Fund or Qualified Investor Fund (QIF) with a investment objective to invest at least 90% of its committed capital in unlisted business ventures which have been incorporated for not more than 10 years at the time of the initial investment. The funding must be through equity investment i.e. shares, convertible debts or other such instruments.

The Regulatory Regime in the DIFC

In order to set-up a VC Fund in the DIFCA VC Fund Manager must have "Managing Venture Capital Fund" licence from the DFSA for setting-up and operating a VC Fund in the DIFC. The DFSA provides a proportionate, risk-based regulatory framework for VC Fund Managers allowing certain relaxations.

Benefit of the DIFC New Venture Capital Framework

The new regime opens a significant source of funding to start-ups and small business and provides stimulus in attracting foreign and domestic capital to the DIFC for VC investments.

