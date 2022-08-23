ARTICLE

Key Points

Uruguay introduced a short-term remote work option for foreign nationals

Overview

The government of Uruguay introduced the Provisional Identity Card for remote workers. The Card will be available for a maximum period of stay of 180 days. The Provisional Identity Card will also be extendable by an additional 180-day period.

Qualified applicants must be employed by a company that has no entity registered in Uruguay. Foreign national remote workers will not require sponsorship in Uruguay to obtain the Provisional Identity Card.

In addition, remote workers will not be required to register with the social security service of Uruguay, which is required for all other foreign nationals employed in the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Uruguay modified a past decree in order to introduce the Provisional Identity Card for remote foreign national workers. The Card will permit a maximum period of stay of 180 days and can be renewed for an additional 180-day period. The Provisional Identity Card will also lift some employment requirements required of foreign national employees employed under different work options in the country.

Looking Ahead

Additional information on the qualification requirements for the Provisional Identity Card is expected to be released by the government in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Uruguay's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

