Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa For Tourism And Business Agreement Signed

The governments of Australia and Mainland China have committed to provide each other's nationals with a five-year multiple entry visa for tourism and business purposes. Australian nationals are currently already able to apply for such a visa to enter Mainland China at Chinese consulates and embassies in Australia, provided they meet the specified requirements. Australia has committed to this mutual agreement but has yet to release further details of the five-year visa for Mainland Chinese nationals. Currently, Chinese nationals can apply for visitor visas of up to one year for business and tourism or up to 10 years for frequent travelers to Australia. Further, Australian nationals can also enter China visa-free for up to 15 days for tourism and business. The new visa is intended to promote stabilized relations between the two countries. Fragomen will provide updates when the Australian government releases further details regarding the new visa arrangements for Chinese nationals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.