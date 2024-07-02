Class Certified For Visa Applicants Refused Visas Under Presidential Proclamation

The Department of State (DOS) disseminated a notice that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has certified a class in the consolidated cases Emami v. Mayorkas and Pars Equality Center v. Blinken to allow certain visa applicants who were refused visas under Presidential Proclamation 9645 to receive a one-time, non-transferable fee credit to submit a new visa application and for eligible class members to get a prioritized visa appointment.

Certain nationals of Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen who were denied a visa between December 8, 2017, and January 20, 2021, and did not receive a waiver under that proclamation may be eligible for relief, DOS said.

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.