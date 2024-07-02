EB-3 Category Retrogresses For July, Other Updates: Visa Bulletin

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for July includes the following information about retrogression in the EB-3 immigrant visa preference category and an alert about a new law's impact on special immigrant visas:

RETROGRESSION IN THE EMPLOYMENT-BASED THIRD (EB-3) PREFERENCE CATEGORY

As readers were informed was possible in Item D of the June 2024 Visa Bulletin, it has become necessary to retrogress the worldwide EB-3 final action date (including Mexico and Philippines) effective in July. Given the continued high demand and number use in this category, it will likely be necessary to either further retrogress the final action date or make the category "Unavailable" in August. This situation will be continually monitored, and any necessary adjustments will be made accordingly.

U.S. GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE SPECIAL IMMIGRANT VISAS (SIVs)

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, signed into law on December 22, 2023, may affect certain current and former employees of the U.S. Government abroad applying for SIVs or adjustment of status, as described in section 101(a)(27)(D) of the INA. This does not affect certain Iraqis and Afghans applying for SQ and SI SIVs. Applicants should contact the consular section at which they filed their Form DS‑1884 for further information on the impact of that law on their case.

