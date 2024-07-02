State Of Emergency Affecting Mobility And Immigration Processing

At a Glance

UPDATE January 15, 2024: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility and other governmental agencies have reopened. However, due to ongoing security concerns, most Ministry branches, including in Quito and Guayaquil, currently are operating with reduced staff. Employers and foreign nationals can again submit initial or renewal visas and other immigration-related applications in Ecuador but should expect some processing delays until the situation normalizes.

The situation

Escalating violence in certain parts of Ecuador, including Quito and Guayaquil, is causing limited mobility and immigration service disruptions.

Background

On January 8, 2024, the Ecuadorian President declared a 60-day national state of emergency following prison riots and other violent incidents across the country. On January 9, 2024, the government also declared a state of internal armed conflict. The government has also implemented a national daily curfew between 23:00 and 5:00 (local time) until further notice, with certain exceptions such as for essential workers and individuals with a scheduled flight traveling to and from airports.

A closer look

UPDATE January 15, 2024 - Government closures . The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility and other governmental agencies have reopened. However, due to ongoing security concerns, most Ministry branches, including in Quito and Guayaquil, currently are operating with reduced staff.

. Some consular posts in Ecuador, including the Chinese Embassy and consulate, have closed until further notice. Others, such as the U.S. Embassy, are canceling appointments and limiting their operations. Affected individuals should regularly check with their specific consular post for operational updates. Mobility impacts. Security concerns, as well as the mandated curfew, are also limiting the public's (including Fragomen's) ability to transit and visit government and business offices, among other immigration-related disruptions.

Impact

UPDATE January 15, 2024 – Visa submission and adjudications resume . Employers and foreign nationals can again submit initial or renewal visas and other immigration-related applications in Ecuador but should expect some processing delays until the situation normalizes.

Foreign nationals who submitted their original passport with an application at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility can expect delays in retrieving their passport and may therefore face travel restrictions until the Ministry reopens, as currently there is no way to retrieve original documents from the Ministry. General processing delays. Employers and foreign nationals can also expect service disruptions and processing delays for all other immigration-related applications, including notarization and legalization of documents and issuance of local Identity Cards until the situation normalizes.

Employers and foreign nationals can also expect service disruptions and processing delays for all other immigration-related applications, including notarization and legalization of documents and issuance of local Identity Cards until the situation normalizes. International travel. Travel to and from Ecuador's airports remains open as of January 11, 2024. UPDATE January 11, 2024: However, certain airlines are canceling certain flights to Ecuador (mainly to Guayaquil). We recommend travelers check with their airlines for the most up-to-date status of flights. Additionally, travelers can expect lengthy transfer times to and from airports and delays at airports.

Looking ahead

Fragomen is working with affected clients on a case-by-case basis.

Given the nature of the situation, affected foreign nationals and employers should remain abreast of the latest available information and safety measures.

We are monitoring the situation and will report on relevant developments.

