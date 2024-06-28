Processing Delays To Be Expected During July, August Holiday Period

At a Glance

During the annual July and August holiday period, many government offices in Europe will be operating with reduced staff (as is common each year during this period). This may result in processing delays for work permits, residence permits and visas during this period.

Employers and foreign nationals with travel or relocation plans to Europe during this period should contact their immigration service provider to discuss and plan in advance for any potential delays.

The situation

Impact

