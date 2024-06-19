Customs And Border Protection Offers Tips To Avoid Summer Travel Delays

To avoid delays, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) wants to remind everyone who will be traveling this summer about its technologies, including lots of mobile apps, that will help streamline the reentry process for qualifying travelers. More and more travelers have been taking advantage of these tools, according to CBP.

Fourteen million people are members of CBP's Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP). TTP provides modified screening for preapproved members, allowing members to use expedited lanes at U.S. airports and when crossing international borders. There are several programs available, use the tool on the TTP website to find the right program for you.

If you are a citizen, national, or lawful permanent resident of several countries, Global Entry (GE) may be a worthwhile membership to save time at the airport. Over the next three months, 158,000 interview appointments for the GE Program will be available. For those who cannot get to an appointment in advance of travel, Enrollment on Arrival is an option. Conditionally approved GE applicants can complete their interview without an appointment when arriving from international locations.

CBP's number of mobile apps has grown:

GE app allows travelers to complete their entry process on their phones before leaving the airplane. The app is available at 47 airports.

allows travelers to complete their entry process on their phones before leaving the airplane. The app is available at 47 airports. Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app is for those without GE. It allows travelers to submit passport and travel information in advance for more efficient processing. MPC can be used by U.S. citizens, U.S. legal permanents residents, B-1/B-2 Canadian visitors, and Visa Waiver Program travelers. It is available at 51 ports of entry, including 14 preclearance locations and four seaports.

is for those without GE. It allows travelers to submit passport and travel information in advance for more efficient processing. MPC can be used by U.S. citizens, U.S. legal permanents residents, B-1/B-2 Canadian visitors, and Visa Waiver Program travelers. It is available at 51 ports of entry, including 14 preclearance locations and four seaports. Electronic System for Travel Authorization app can be used by Visa Waiver Program travelers to submit their authorization applications.

can be used by Visa Waiver Program travelers to submit their authorization applications. CBP One Mobile app may be used by visitors to the U.S. to apply for and pay for their I-94 online. U.S. citizens can use the CBP One Mobile app to provide advance notification for agricultural inspection and declarations, including for permits for biological materials, pets that may be carrying foreign diseases, and hunting trophies.

The apps are available on Apple App store and Google Play. More information about CBP Mobile apps and general travel advice is available at https://www.cbp.gov/about/mobile-apps-directory and https://www.cbp.gov/travel .

Enjoy the summer travel season!

