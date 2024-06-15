ARTICLE
15 June 2024

Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT)

FG
Fakhoury Global Immigration

Contributor

Fakhoury Global Immigration logo
At Fakhoury Global Immigration, our motto is Global Vision, Personal Attention. We provide our clients with the most comprehensive legal immigration services available while tailoring them to their specific requirements. Offering a full range of immigration legal services, we aspire to be the one-stop solution for all our clients’ global and U.S.-based needs. Our team of lawyers and paralegals are specialists in all U.S. and major international visa classifications. We provide comprehensive and peerless legal services that are cost-competitive, custom tailored, fully compliant, and successful in achieving our clients’ objectives.
Explore
The Department of Home Affairs has announced an increase in the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) from $70,000 to $73,150, effective from July 1, 2024.
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Department of Home Affairs has announced an increase in the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) from $70,000 to $73,150, effective from July 1, 2024. Starting from this date, new nomination applications for both the Temporary Skills Shortage (subclass 482) and the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visas must meet the new TSMIT or the annual market salary rate, whichever is higher. This adjustment will not impact existing visa holders or nominations submitted before July 1, 2024.

Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) Visa

Recent changes to the Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa program have lowered the age threshold for international student graduates from 50 years to 35 years. However, the Department of Home Affairs has introduced a concession for Masters (research) and Doctoral (PhD) graduates in the Post-Higher Education Work Stream, maintaining the age threshold at 50 years for these individuals.

Innovation and Early Careers Skills Exchange Pilot
As part of the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA), the Innovation and Early Careers Skills Exchange Pilot (IECSEP) offers new career advancement opportunities for UK citizens in Australia. The IECSEP comprises two streams:

  • Early Careers Skills Stream: This stream allows participants to engage in a short-term placement, secondment, or intra-corporate transfer for up to one year in Australia.
  • Innovation Stream: This stream is designed for highly skilled and experienced individuals who have significantly contributed to innovation, permitting them to undertake opportunities in Australia for up to three years.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fakhoury Global Immigration
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More