The Department of Home Affairs has announced an increase in the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) from $70,000 to $73,150, effective from July 1, 2024. Starting from this date, new nomination applications for both the Temporary Skills Shortage (subclass 482) and the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) visas must meet the new TSMIT or the annual market salary rate, whichever is higher. This adjustment will not impact existing visa holders or nominations submitted before July 1, 2024.

Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) Visa

Recent changes to the Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa program have lowered the age threshold for international student graduates from 50 years to 35 years. However, the Department of Home Affairs has introduced a concession for Masters (research) and Doctoral (PhD) graduates in the Post-Higher Education Work Stream, maintaining the age threshold at 50 years for these individuals.

Innovation and Early Careers Skills Exchange Pilot

As part of the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA), the Innovation and Early Careers Skills Exchange Pilot (IECSEP) offers new career advancement opportunities for UK citizens in Australia. The IECSEP comprises two streams:

Early Careers Skills Stream: This stream allows participants to engage in a short-term placement, secondment, or intra-corporate transfer for up to one year in Australia.

Innovation Stream: This stream is designed for highly skilled and experienced individuals who have significantly contributed to innovation, permitting them to undertake opportunities in Australia for up to three years.

