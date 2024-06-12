At a glance

The worldwide Final Action date for EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers will retrogress by almost one year in July.

The Final Action date for EB-1 India will advance by eleven months.

The Final Action dates for the remaining employment-based categories will either remain the same or advance modestly by approximately one to three months.

USCIS will honor Final Action dates for employment-based categories in July.

The State Department projects that the worldwide EB-3 Final Action date will likely retrogress further or become unavailable in August.

A closer look

According to the State Department's July Visa Bulletin, the employment-based Final Action cutoff dates for issuance of an immigrant visa or approval of an adjustment of status application will be as follows:

EB-1 : India will advance by eleven months, to February 1, 2022; China will advance by two months, to November 1, 2022; and all other countries will remain current.

: India will advance by eleven months, to February 1, 2022; China will advance by two months, to November 1, 2022; and all other countries will remain current. EB-2 : India will advance by two months, to June 15, 2012; China will advance by one month, to March 1, 2020; and all other countries will advance by two months, to March 15, 2023.

: India will advance by two months, to June 15, 2012; China will advance by one month, to March 1, 2020; and all other countries will advance by two months, to March 15, 2023. EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers : India will advance by one month, to September 22, 2012, China will hold steady at September 1, 2020, and all other countries will retrogress by eleven months and three weeks, to December 1, 2021.

: India will advance by one month, to September 22, 2012, China will hold steady at September 1, 2020, and all other countries will retrogress by eleven months and three weeks, to December 1, 2021. EB-5: For the EB-5 Unreserved categories (C5, T5, I5, and R5), India and China will remain at December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2015, respectively. All other countries will remain current. The EB-5 set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure) will also remain current.

USCIS to honor employment-based Final Action Dates chart in July

USCIS has announced on its own Visa Bulletin web page that the agency will accept employment-based adjustment of status applications based on the Visa Bulletin Final Action Dates chart in July. To be eligible to file an employment-based adjustment application in July, foreign nationals must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed below for their preference category and country.

Further retrogression or unavailability expected for EB-3 in August

Given continued high demand and number use in the EB-3 category, the State Department projects that this category will likely further retrogress or become unavailable in August.

Employment-Based Final Action Dates for July 2024

EB-1

China: November 1, 2022

India: February 1, 2022

All other countries: Current

EB-2

China: March 1, 2020

India: June 15, 2012

All other countries: March 15, 2023

EB-3 Professionals and Skilled Workers

China: September 1, 2020

India: September 22, 2012

All other countries: December 1, 2021

EB-3 Other Workers

China: January 1, 2017

India: September 22, 2012

Philippines: May 1, 2020

All other countries: January 1, 2021

EB-4

All countries: January 1, 2021

EB-5 Unreserved (Regional Center and Non-Regional Center)

China: December 15, 2015

India: December 1, 2020

All other countries: Current

EB-5 Set-Asides

Rural: Current for all countries

High Unemployment: Current for all countries

Infrastructure: Current for all countries

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.