June 2024 Global Immigration Alert

Canada – Express Entry, Immigration Pilots and Temporary Foreign Worker Program

In May 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced several significant updates impacting business and corporate immigration. These updates aim to address labor shortages, support economic growth, and bolster the vitality of rural and Francophone minority communities across Canada by using immigration as a strategic tool to drive economic growth and support communities across the country. By focusing on targeted skills and community-specific needs, these IRCC updates will promote immigration policies that are responsive to evolving economic and social landscapes.

Category-Based Selection for Express Entry

One of the most notable updates is the introduction of category-based selection for the Express Entry system. This new process allows Canada to invite candidates based on specific skills, training, or language abilities that align with economic priorities. For 2024, the focus is on candidates with strong French language proficiency and those with work experience in the fields of healthcare, STEM, trades, transport, and agriculture. This initiative is designed to ensure that skilled workers can meet the country's long-term labor needs.

Rural and Francophone Community Immigration Pilots

The IRCC also announced new pilot programs to support rural and Francophone minority communities. These pilots, the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, will launch in the Fall of 2024. They aim to provide pathways to permanent residence for skilled newcomers who settle in smaller communities, thereby addressing critical labor shortages and contributing to local economic growth. The success of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) has paved the way for these new initiatives

Enhancements to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

To further address labor shortages, the IRCC has made adjustments to the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program. These changes include streamlining processes to make it easier for employers to hire foreign workers in sectors experiencing significant labor gaps. The TFW Program remains a crucial tool for businesses to meet immediate labor needs while the new pilots and category-based selections aim to provide long-term solutions.

Israel – Introduction of Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA IL)

As of August 1, 2024, visa exempt nationals are required to apply online for a travel authorization. The application needs to be filed at least 72 hours prior to arrival in Israel. The following documentation/information will be needed to complete the online form:

Passport valid for the duration of stay

Email address

Credit Card for payment of processing fee of 25 NIS (Visa, Mastercard, or American Express)

Please see further details here.

Italy – Digital Nomad Visa and Remote Work Visa

Italy just introduced a Digital Nomad visa and remote work visa category. A Digital Nomad is defined as a Non-EU national who performs highly skilled work in Italy remotely. This can apply to a freelancer ("digital nomad") or to an employee of a company ("remote worker"), which can also be based outside Italy. The visa application is exempt from the "quota" limits, and it is not necessary to obtain any work permits (nulla osta) in Italy before filing the visa application.

The Italian Embassy in London published a list of required documentation for filing of application for a Digital Nomad Visa and Remote Work Visa, which is available here. We expect that other Embassies and Consulates will shortly publish information about these new visa categories.

The United Kingdom – EU Settlement Scheme and UK Seasonal Worker Visa

Positive updates to Pre-Settled Status holders under the EU Settlement Scheme

On May 21, 2024, following a judicial review decision from the High Court, the UK Home Office announced positive changes to the EU Settlement Scheme in relation to Pre-Settled Status. The changes include the following:

Automatic extensions for 5 years instead of previously announced 2 years. This means that the holders of Pre-Settled Status will be granted additional time to stay in the UK and reach settlement after 5 years' continuous residence. The extension will be automatic in an effort to ensure that nobody loses their status.

Removal of expiration date from the right to work and right to rent results. This means that employers and landlords only need to complete the check once. They do not need to track the expiry date and carry out follow-up checks when the visa is coming up for expiration.

In the meantime, we continue to advise EEA citizens and their family members to apply for Settled Status under the U Settlement Scheme as soon as they're eligible, and to obtain secure confirmation of their right to remain permanently in the UK.

Extension of UK Seasonal Worker Visa

The Home Office has announced the extension of the Seasonal Worker visa program for five more years, until 2029. The stated objective is to provide businesses with ample time to plan effectively, invest in automation technologies, and reduce their reliance on migrant labor.

For next year, a total of 43,000 visas will be made available to the horticulture sector, along with an additional 2,000 visas for the poultry industry. Further details regarding the number of visas to be issued from 2026 to 2029 will be released later this year. This represents a reduction of 2,000 visas compared to the previous year, in addition to the removal of the potential 10,000 extra visas that could have been granted if the demand from the sectors had warranted it.

Furthermore, the government aims to enhance the appeal of these sectors for domestic workers. This will be achieved through the implementation of regional recruitment strategies to support job seekers in securing roles within the food and farming industries, as well as fostering greater collaboration between the government, industry stakeholders, and educational institutions.

The Migration Advisory Committee's ongoing inquiry into the Seasonal Worker visa route is expected to be published some time in the Summer of 2024.

