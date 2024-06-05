Retrogression Likely In EB-2 And EB-3 Categories, Visa Bulletin For June 2024 States

The Department of State's (DOS) Visa Bulletin for June 2024 notes that high demand in the employment-based second (EB-2) and third (EB-3) categories will most likely necessitate retrogression of the worldwide final action date (including Mexico and Philippines) next month to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the fiscal year 2024 annual limit. The bulletin states that DOS will monitor this situation and make any necessary adjustments.

The bulletin also notes that the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024, signed into law on December 22, 2023, may affect certain current and former employees of the U.S. government abroad applying for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) abroad or adjustment of status in the United States. This does not affect certain Iraqis and Afghans, the bulletin notes, adding that applicants "should contact the consular section at which they filed their Form DS‑1884 for further information on the impact of that law on their case."

