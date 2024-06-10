ARTICLE
10 June 2024

District Court Approves New Visa Applications And Fee Waivers For Travel Ban Class Members

Certain nonimmigrant and immigrant visa applicants who were refused visas under a Trump-era travel ban can now obtain a one-time fee waiver to submit a new visa application...
Certain nonimmigrant and immigrant visa applicants who were refused visas under a Trump-era travel ban can now obtain a one-time fee waiver to submit a new visa application and receive a prioritized visa appointment, thanks to federal district court approval. Affected class members include nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen who were refused visas under Presidential Proclamation 9645.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California also requires the government to notify all eligible class members and provide periodic reports.

