USCIS Updates Guidance On Family-Based Immigrant Visas

Effective May 22, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its guidance on family-based immigrant visa petitions. The update includes an explanation of how USCIS corrects approval notice errors, processes requests for consular processing or adjustment of status on the beneficiary's behalf, and handles routing procedures for approved petitions.

USCIS explained that the update clarifies procedures for family-based immigration petitions "to promote more efficient processing where the beneficiary's preference for consular processing or adjustment of status is unclear or has changed or a correction is needed."

The updated guidance "provides that if you do not clearly indicate whether your beneficiary wants consular processing or adjustment of status, we will use discretion to decide whether to send the approved petition to the [National Visa Center] for consular processing or keep the petition for adjustment of status processing, based on evidence of the beneficiary's most recent location, including the beneficiary's address on the petition," USCIS said.

