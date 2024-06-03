ARTICLE
3 June 2024

NVC Resolves Issues In CEAC Creating Error Messages

Immigration professionals and clients have been reporting technical issues and error messages they received when attempting to access cases at the National Visa Center (NVC)...
Immigration professionals and clients have been reporting technical issues and error messages they received when attempting to access cases at the National Visa Center (NVC) through the Consular Electronic Application Center (CEAC) system.

The NVC is part of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs and serves a clerical function in processing immigrant visa applications. The NVC's job is to prepare immigrant visa applications for consular officers to review and adjudicate. The NVC utilizes an online platform through the CEAC where immigrant visa applicants can enter their fee payments, upload documentation, and manage their applications online.

The recent technical issues and error messages have been impacting applicants' ability to manage applications and upload documents. On May 21, 2024, American Immigration Lawyers Association received confirmation from the NVC that there was, in fact, an issue in the system, and the issue should now be resolved.

