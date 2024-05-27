European Union/Schengen Area: Internal Schengen Border Checks Situation

Current Status

The following countries have extended internal checks at their borders into October-November 2024: Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden.

Impact

Border guards may request identification documents and perform detailed checks of travelers crossing borders in affected Schengen countries. Travelers should carry their identification documents, and visa-exempt nationals should be mindful of their Schengen allowance days, as the limit for visa-exempt nationals to remain in Schengen countries is 90 days in a six-month period.

Background

Details on borders checks and duration are published here. Travelers should be aware that there may be a delay in updates to the site after the announcement of extended restrictions.

Internal border controls are, in principle, not allowed within the Schengen Area as they have the consequence of delaying traffic at the borders and hampering mobility within the European Single Market. They are nevertheless possible as temporary national security measures. These checks have been in effect since late 2015 in various forms in several affected countries. For this reason, the European Union is looking at amending the Schengen Border Code to allow European institutions to scrutinize EU countries' capacities to reintroduce border checks at internal Schengen borders.

We will continue to monitor these developments and report on developments.

