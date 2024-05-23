Visa Reconsideration And Fee Waiver For Applicants Impacted By Presidential Proclamation 9645

A federal district court has approved an agreement to allow certain visa applicants who were refused visas under Presidential Proclamation 9645, which was issued in 2017 under the Trump Administration, to obtain a fee credit to submit a new visa application and obtain a prioritized visa appointment. Presidential Proclamation 9645, also known as "Travel Ban 3.0", restricted visas for nationals of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

The U.S District Court for the Southern District of California approved a joint proposed injunction to allow certain visa applicants who were refused visas under Presidential Proclamation 9645 to receive a one-time non-transferable fee credit to submit a new visa application and to allow eligible class members to have the option to obtain a prioritized visa appointment.

The agreement also requires the government to provide notice to all eligible class members on how to reapply for a visa and obtain a fee waiver for new nonimmigrant or immigrant visa applications. The government must provide periodic reports to the court on the resolution of class member disputes, the number of fee waiver claims, and the total number of visas issued and refused under the agreement.

If you were refused a visa as a national of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, or Yemen, reach out to your Klasko attorney to discuss your options.

