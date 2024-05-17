ARTICLE
17 May 2024

June 2024 Visa Bulletin Updates

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore
On May 8, 2024, the U.S. State Department posted the June 2024 visa bulletin. The Dates for Filing Chart for June 2024, as shown below
United States Immigration
Photo of Patricia A. Elmas
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On May 8, 2024, the U.S. State Department posted the June 2024 visa bulletin. The Dates for Filing Chart for June 2024, as shown below, is more favorable than the Final Action Dates Chart. The Dates for Filing chart for June 2024 only applies to those who are consular processing outside the United States.

Dates for Filing

1466096a.jpg

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it would continue to use the Final Action Dates chart again for June 2024, which saw no movement in most of the EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories. The only category with slight movement is EB-3 India which advanced from Aug. 15, 2022, to Aug. 22, 2022. Accordingly, an employment-based foreign national must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed in the Final Action Dates chart for their preference category and country of chargeability in order to be eligible to file an Adjustment of Status application or to have their permanent residence application granted. Below is the June 2024 Final Action Dates chart:

Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Adjustment of Status Applications

1466096b.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Patricia A. Elmas
Patricia A. Elmas
ARTICLE
17 May 2024

June 2024 Visa Bulletin Updates

United States Immigration
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More