June 2024 Visa Bulletin Updates

On May 8, 2024, the U.S. State Department posted the June 2024 visa bulletin. The Dates for Filing Chart for June 2024, as shown below, is more favorable than the Final Action Dates Chart. The Dates for Filing chart for June 2024 only applies to those who are consular processing outside the United States.

Dates for Filing

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it would continue to use the Final Action Dates chart again for June 2024, which saw no movement in most of the EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 categories. The only category with slight movement is EB-3 India which advanced from Aug. 15, 2022, to Aug. 22, 2022. Accordingly, an employment-based foreign national must have a priority date that is earlier than the date listed in the Final Action Dates chart for their preference category and country of chargeability in order to be eligible to file an Adjustment of Status application or to have their permanent residence application granted. Below is the June 2024 Final Action Dates chart:

Final Action Dates for Employment-Based Adjustment of Status Applications

