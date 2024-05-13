ARTICLE
13 May 2024

Non-Minister Special Immigrant Religious Workers Category Extended

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for May 2024 notes that H.R. 2882, signed into law on March 23, 2024, extended the Employment Fourth Preference Certain Religious Workers (SR) category until September 30, 2024.
The bulletin states that no SR visas may be issued overseas, or final action taken on adjustment of status cases, after midnight September 29, 2024. Visas issued prior to that date will be valid only until September 29, 2024, and all individuals seeking admission in the non-minister special immigrant category must be admitted into the United States by midnight September 29, 2024.

The bulletin notes that the SR category "is subject to the same final action dates as the other Employment Fourth Preference categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability."

Details:

