Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for May 2024 notes that H.R. 2882, signed into law on March 23, 2024, extended the Employment Fourth Preference Certain Religious Workers (SR) category until September 30, 2024.
The bulletin states that no SR visas may be issued overseas, or
final action taken on adjustment of status cases, after midnight
September 29, 2024. Visas issued prior to that date will be valid
only until September 29, 2024, and all individuals seeking
admission in the non-minister special immigrant category must be
admitted into the United States by midnight September 29, 2024.
The bulletin notes that the SR category "is subject to the
same final action dates as the other Employment Fourth Preference
categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability."
Non-Minister Special Immigrant Religious Workers Category Extended
United StatesImmigration
Contributor
