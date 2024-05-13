ARTICLE
13 May 2024

DOS Announces New Exchange Visitor Program For Japan

K
Klasko
Contributor
Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
On April 19, 2024, the Department of State (DOS) announced a new international exchange visitor program for Japan. The program authorizes an exception under the Specialist category in the Exchange Visitor Program.
Worldwide Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On April 19, 2024, the Department of State (DOS) announced a new international exchange visitor program for Japan. The program authorizes an exception under the Specialist category in the Exchange Visitor Program regulations to permit Japanese language and culture specialists to stay up to 36 months in the United States on J-1 visas.

The Japan Specialist Program "will expand educational and cultural exchange opportunities between the people of the United States and Japan, promote the interchange of knowledge and skills among foreign and U.S. specialists, and foster long-term mutual understanding and international cooperation with U.S. communities across the United States," DOS said.

During their program, DOS said, exchange visitors from Japan "will share their specialized knowledge of Japanese language and education in the United States at community-based, non-profit organizations, U.S. Government offices, secondary schools, or post-secondary academic institutions offering Japanese, and similar types of institutions to increase U.S. local communities' understanding of Japan, its culture, and language. Selected experts in Japanese culture and language will gain a better understanding of U.S. culture and society and promote mutual enrichment by enhancing U.S. knowledge of Japanese culture, language, and educational systems."

Details:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
13 May 2024

DOS Announces New Exchange Visitor Program For Japan

Worldwide Immigration
Contributor
Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More