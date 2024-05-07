United States:
Insight Into The H-1B Visa Process (Podcast)
07 May 2024
Littler Mendelson
Listen on SoundCloud|All Littler Podcasts
Immigration associates George Thompson and Deepti Orekondy
discuss the nuances and intricacies of filing of an H-1B visa
application, including H-1B Cap petitions, and how to help
employers maintain H-1B compliance. This podcast delves into common
pitfalls and strategic considerations for an employer filing an
H-1B petition.
