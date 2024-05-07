self

Immigration associates George Thompson and Deepti Orekondy discuss the nuances and intricacies of filing of an H-1B visa application, including H-1B Cap petitions, and how to help employers maintain H-1B compliance. This podcast delves into common pitfalls and strategic considerations for an employer filing an H-1B petition.

