Through Supreme Decree No. 012-2024 RE, published in the Official Gazette "El Peruano" on Thursday, April 11 of this year 2024, it was decided to annul the suspension of the tourist and business visa exemption for holders of ordinary passport of the United Mexican States that was provided by Supreme Decree No. 011-2024-RE in recent days.

The main scope of the aforementioned immigration regulations is as follows:

Repeal of Supreme Decree No. 011-2024-RE

Supreme Decree No. 011-2024-RE, which suspended the tourist and business visa exemption for citizens of the United Mexican States, holders of ordinary passports, is annulled.

Exemption from the tourist and business visa requirement

Nationals of the United Mexican States, holders of valid and current ordinary passports, are exempt from the temporary visa requirement in the Tourist and Business Immigration Qualities, for entry to Peruvian territory.

Maximum period of stay

The maximum period of stay is up to one hundred eighty-three (183) calendar days, whether as a continuous visit or consecutive visits, during a period of one year.

