In the world of employment immigration, the H-2B visa program stands out as a vital tool for addressing seasonal or short-term labor needs in non-agricultural industries. Attorneys Suzanne Sukkar and Najah Allaham recently explored the complexities and opportunities within this program in a compelling podcast discussion. From understanding employer needs to navigating the application process, their insights shed light on the crucial role of the H-2B visa in mitigating labor shortages.
The speakers also outline requirements and strategies for employers considering the H-2B visa program, emphasizing the need for early planning and consultation with experienced immigration attorneys.
Key points include:
- The H-2B visa is split into two fiscal periods, and the lottery is held twice a year, unlike the H-1B visa lottery
- Eligibility criteria, such as employer needs tied to seasonal, peak load, or one-time occurrences
- The annual quota for H-2B visas is 66,000, with additional visas for certain categories
- Early preparation and understanding the application process are essential for employers.
Click here to listen on Spotify or watch the full podcast below:
