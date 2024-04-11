In the world of employment immigration, the H-2B visa program stands out as a vital tool for addressing seasonal or short-term labor needs in non-agricultural industries. Attorneys Suzanne Sukkar and Najah Allaham recently explored the complexities and opportunities within this program in a compelling podcast discussion. From understanding employer needs to navigating the application process, their insights shed light on the crucial role of the H-2B visa in mitigating labor shortages.

The speakers also outline requirements and strategies for employers considering the H-2B visa program, emphasizing the need for early planning and consultation with experienced immigration attorneys.

Key points include:

The H-2B visa is split into two fiscal periods, and the lottery is held twice a year, unlike the H-1B visa lottery

Eligibility criteria, such as employer needs tied to seasonal, peak load, or one-time occurrences

The annual quota for H-2B visas is 66,000, with additional visas for certain categories

Early preparation and understanding the application process are essential for employers.

