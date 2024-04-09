U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reminded employers that fees for Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing, increased as of February 26, 2024. The new fees are:

$2,805 if you are requesting premium processing of Form I-129 requesting E-1, E-2, E-3, H-1B,

H-3, L (including blanket L-1), O, P, Q, or TN nonimmigrant classification. $1,685 if you are requesting premium processing of Form I-129 requesting H-2B or R nonimmigrant classification.

$2,805 if you are requesting premium processing of Form I-140 requesting EB-1, EB-2, or EB-3 immigrant visa classification.

$1,685 if you are requesting premium processing of Form I-765 with eligibility category (C)(3)(A), (C)(3)(B), or (C)(3)(C).

$1,965 if you are requesting premium processing of Form I-539 seeking change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 nonimmigrant status.

USCIS said that if it receives a Form I-907 postmarked on or after February 26, 2024, with the incorrect filing fee, it will reject the Form I-907 and return the filing fee. For filings sent by commercial courier (e.g., UPS, FedEx, and DHL), the postmark date is the date reflected on the courier receipt, USCIS said.

Details:

