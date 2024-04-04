United States:
Visa Final Action Dates Advance In April, Non-Minister Religious Workers Category Set To Expire
The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for April 2024 notes
that little to no additional forward movement in final action dates
for visa categories is expected in the coming months because the
final action dates for many categories advanced for April 2024, in
many cases by several months to a year.
The bulletin also notes that the non-minister special immigrant
program (EB-4 SR category) expires on March 22, 2024, absent
congressional reauthorization. If extended, the category will be
subject to the same final action dates as the listed EB-4
categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability, the
bulletin states.
Details:
