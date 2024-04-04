The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for April 2024 notes that little to no additional forward movement in final action dates for visa categories is expected in the coming months because the final action dates for many categories advanced for April 2024, in many cases by several months to a year.

The bulletin also notes that the non-minister special immigrant program (EB-4 SR category) expires on March 22, 2024, absent congressional reauthorization. If extended, the category will be subject to the same final action dates as the listed EB-4 categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability, the bulletin states.

Details:

Dept. of State Visa Bulletin for April 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.